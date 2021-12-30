People check out semiconductors on display from Tsinghua Unigroup at an event in Beijing on September 19, 2020. Photo: AP
People check out semiconductors on display from Tsinghua Unigroup at an event in Beijing on September 19, 2020. Photo: AP
China semiconductors: Tsinghua Unigroup’s creditors, shareholders back troubled tech conglomerate’s debt restructuring plan

  • Among the creditors who agreed to Tsinghua Unigroup’s debt restructuring plan, 1,069 have ordinary or unsecured claims totalling US$19.47 billion
  • Major shareholders Tsinghua Holdings Corp and Beijing Jiankun Investment Group Co have also approved the debt restructuring plan

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:54pm, 30 Dec, 2021

