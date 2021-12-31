Huawei equipment next to photovoltaic panels at a solar farm operated by Yellow River Power in Gonghe County, Qinghai province, on September 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei sees 29 per cent drop in 2021 sales after two years of US trade sanctions, as it moves deeper into digital services

  • Rotating chairman says ‘politicisation of technology’ and a ‘deglobalisation trend’ pose major challenges for Huawei in future
  • The telecoms giant will step up investment in HarmonyOS and EulerOS, another ecosystem for digital infrastructures, in 2022

Iris Deng
Updated: 10:10am, 31 Dec, 2021

