Packages move down a conveyor system where they are directed to the proper shipping area at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, California, on February 9, 2018. Photo: AP
Amazon’s AI managers targeted in California legislation meant to empower warehouse workers
- AB 701 prohibits the use of monitoring systems that thwart worker rights such as rest periods and safety
- Amazon argues that automation, which it uses to monitor worker productivity, is needed to manage its sprawling operations and mostly works as intended
Topic | Amazon
