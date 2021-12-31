Packages move down a conveyor system where they are directed to the proper shipping area at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, California, on February 9, 2018. Photo: AP
Packages move down a conveyor system where they are directed to the proper shipping area at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, California, on February 9, 2018. Photo: AP
Amazon
Tech /  Big Tech

Amazon’s AI managers targeted in California legislation meant to empower warehouse workers

  • AB 701 prohibits the use of monitoring systems that thwart worker rights such as rest periods and safety
  • Amazon argues that automation, which it uses to monitor worker productivity, is needed to manage its sprawling operations and mostly works as intended

Topic |   Amazon
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:00am, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Packages move down a conveyor system where they are directed to the proper shipping area at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, California, on February 9, 2018. Photo: AP
Packages move down a conveyor system where they are directed to the proper shipping area at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, California, on February 9, 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE