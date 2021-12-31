The Binance logo displayed on a smartphone on May 24, 2019. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance reprimanded by Ontario for telling users it could operate in Canada
- The Ontario Securities Commission said it was ‘unacceptable’ for one of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms to issue such a statement to users
- The message rescinds a commitment to bar Canadian users from trading after December 31, saying it has successfully taken ‘first steps on the regulatory path’
Topic | Digital currencies
