Huawei launched its latest smart car Aito M5 in collaboration with Chinese car brand Seres. Photo: Handout
Can Huawei reinvent itself as a successful car brand with its smartphone business still reeling from US trade sanctions?
- Huawei needs to find new revenue drivers after its once lucrative smartphone business was hobbled by US trade sanctions
- Smart vehicles is one area that Huawei has chosen to pursue, betting on its own operating system and intelligent automotive solutions
Topic | Huawei
Huawei launched its latest smart car Aito M5 in collaboration with Chinese car brand Seres. Photo: Handout