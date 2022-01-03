Live-streamers promote products online at the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, on June 9, 2021. Live-streaming e-commerce has become an increasingly popular way to shop during the pandemic, but the sale of financial services has caught the attention of regulators. Photo: Xinhua
China steps up crackdown on financial products promoted on social media, requires industry licence
- A draft regulation in China would bar unlicensed sales of banking, insurance and securities services through live-streaming and social media
- The booming live-streaming e-commerce market has led to influencers selling all kinds of products, including highly regulated financial services like loans
