The Apple logo shines on the facade of the Apple Store in Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2016. Photo: dpa
The Apple logo shines on the facade of the Apple Store in Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2016. Photo: dpa
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple tops US$3 trillion, becoming first company to briefly reach that milestone

  • Investors continue to bet on iPhones, MacBooks and Apple services, keeping the company far above Big Tech peers Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Tesla
  • Apple has led the China smartphone market for two straight months, beating out domestic rivals like Vivo and Xiaomi

Topic |   Apple
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:48am, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Apple logo shines on the facade of the Apple Store in Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2016. Photo: dpa
The Apple logo shines on the facade of the Apple Store in Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2016. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE