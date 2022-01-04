The Apple logo shines on the facade of the Apple Store in Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2016. Photo: dpa
Apple tops US$3 trillion, becoming first company to briefly reach that milestone
- Investors continue to bet on iPhones, MacBooks and Apple services, keeping the company far above Big Tech peers Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Tesla
- Apple has led the China smartphone market for two straight months, beating out domestic rivals like Vivo and Xiaomi
Topic | Apple
