Hong Kong collectors of Degenerate Ape Academy, a popular NFT project on the Solana blockchain, have rented out an ad space in Central to promote NFTs. Photo: Handout
NFT project takes prime Hong Kong ad spot in Central as crypto firms test residents’ appetite for blockchain assets
- Projects like Delirious Mind Travelers and Degenerate Ape Academy are spending big money in a bet on the future of NFTs in Asia’s financial hub
- NFT investment minted many new millionaires in 2021, but some investors have also raised the alarm about scams that leave buyers with little recourse
