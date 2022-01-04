While algorithm technology has helped promote economic development and broader internet use across China, it has also caused various problems. Photo: Shutterstock
China rolls out new regulation to rein in algorithms used on apps as Beijing continues to clip wings of Big Tech firms
- The new regulation, which was drawn up by four government agencies, will take effect on March 1
- Algorithms, which leverage artificial intelligence and big data generated by app users, have helped shape trends and online discussions in China
Topic | Apps
While algorithm technology has helped promote economic development and broader internet use across China, it has also caused various problems. Photo: Shutterstock