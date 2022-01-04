While algorithm technology has helped promote economic development and broader internet use across China, it has also caused various problems. Photo: Shutterstock
China rolls out new regulation to rein in algorithms used on apps as Beijing continues to clip wings of Big Tech firms

  • The new regulation, which was drawn up by four government agencies, will take effect on March 1
  • Algorithms, which leverage artificial intelligence and big data generated by app users, have helped shape trends and online discussions in China

Tracy Qu and Jane Zhang

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Jan, 2022

