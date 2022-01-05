A worker inspects semiconductor chips at the chip packaging firm Unisem Berhad plant in Ipoh, Malaysia, on October 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chip makers poised for third year of growth, defying boom-and-bust trend in semiconductors
- If estimates about semiconductor sales increases in 2022 pan out, it would reverse a decades-long trend where high production leads to chip gluts
- Chip makers like Intel are betting this time is different given that semiconductors are now found in so many devices, not just computers and mobile devices
Topic | Semiconductors
