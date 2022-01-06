MIX 4 smartphones are displayed for sale at a Xiaomi store in downtown Beijing, China, on September 8, 2021. Photo: Simon Song
Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 blocks some app installations in China, say users worried about surveillance

  • Users in mainland China say they are unable to install certain apps after upgrading to Xiaomi’s latest firmware
  • A Xiaomi spokesman said the company’s anti-fraud feature is designed to flag spam calls

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Jan, 2022

