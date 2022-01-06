Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd, poses for a photograph in Singapore on July 8, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd, poses for a photograph in Singapore on July 8, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Video gaming and e-commerce mogul sees wealth losses surpass US$10 billion after Tencent sells Sea shares

  • Sea founder Forrest Li has lost nearly US$11 billion since stock peaked in October, as losses accelerated after Tencent offloaded a sizeable stake
  • E-commerce platform Shopee and mobile game Free Fire turned Sea into Southeast Asia’s most valuable company, but competition has raised profitability concerns

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:25am, 6 Jan, 2022

