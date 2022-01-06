A man stands outside JD.com’s headquarters during an organised tour in Beijing on November 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters
JD.com wins Spring Festival Gala partnership, following ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba, in sign of political approval
- JD.com is CCTV’s official partner for the most-watched television broadcast in the country, when it will give away cash as virtual red packets
- The partnership has become a sign of both financial power and political approval, which the company has maintained amid China’s crackdown on Big Tech
