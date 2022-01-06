A customer makes a purchase from a Xiaomi smartphone vending machine in Bangalore. Indian authorities are demanding Xiaomi to pay US$88 million in owed import taxes. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi told by India to pay US$88 million in import taxes
- The local unit of the Beijing-based manufacturer said it is communicating with Indian authorities to agree on the actual amount owed
- The case shows that global companies should pay more attention to local tax rules, as governments face budget pressure to boost tax income, said expert
