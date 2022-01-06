Mobile app icons of DingTalk and VooV, a Chinese video conferencing services owned by Alibaba and Tencent respectively, are seen on a smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Alibaba bets on virtual meetings in the metaverse with DingTalk AR glasses
- DingTalk, whose user numbers exceed 500 million, is trying to introduce real-world workplace activities into the metaverse through its new gadgets
- Alibaba invested more than US$1 billion into AR and VR-related start-ups over the past few years
Topic | Alibaba
Mobile app icons of DingTalk and VooV, a Chinese video conferencing services owned by Alibaba and Tencent respectively, are seen on a smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock Images