Mobile app icons of DingTalk and VooV, a Chinese video conferencing services owned by Alibaba and Tencent respectively, are seen on a smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Alibaba
Alibaba bets on virtual meetings in the metaverse with DingTalk AR glasses

  • DingTalk, whose user numbers exceed 500 million, is trying to introduce real-world workplace activities into the metaverse through its new gadgets
  • Alibaba invested more than US$1 billion into AR and VR-related start-ups over the past few years

Ann Cao
Updated: 7:30pm, 6 Jan, 2022

