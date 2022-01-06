Workers are seen on a 5G tower at Shougang Park, one of the sites for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing on December 1, 2021. Photo: AFP
Chinese lab says it made a breakthrough in 6G mobile technology as global standards-setting race heats up
- Government-backed institute Purple Mountain Laboratories says it has made 6G speed breakthrough
- Project’s breakthrough was achieved in collaboration with telecoms giant China Mobile and Fudan University
