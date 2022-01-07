The Tuhu logo shown on a smartphone in Stuttgart, Germany, on July 3, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent-backed car-services platform Tuhu to move planned IPO to Hong Kong from the US
- The start-up, which is also backed by Goldman Sachs, is the latest Chinese company to back away from IPO plans for the US in favour of the Asian financial hub
- Tuhu is looking to raise US$300 million to US$400 million amid a tough regulatory environment in China for internet platforms
Topic | Start-ups
The Tuhu logo shown on a smartphone in Stuttgart, Germany, on July 3, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock