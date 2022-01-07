The stakes have been raised for Alibaba Group Holding, as it eyes China consumption, globalisation and advances in technology to drive future growth after a challenging 2021. Photo: AP
Alibaba reorganises back-end operations of core Chinese online retail platforms Taobao, Tmall amid increased competition
- Three new operation centres have been set up for both Taobao and Tmall, focused on platform strategies, user expansion and industrial development for merchants
- This marks the first major initiative by Trudy Dai Shan, head of Alibaba’s new China digital commerce unit
