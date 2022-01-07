A customer checks the beef steaks at a Sam’s Club store of Wal-Mart in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
A customer checks the beef steaks at a Sam’s Club store of Wal-Mart in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
Walmart
Tech /  Big Tech

Walmart’s China unit disciplined by Shenzhen police for breaches of cybersecurity laws

  • Public security authorities in Shenzhen found 19 cybersecurity loopholes in November in the online network of Walmart’s China operation
  • Shenzhen police warning comes amid the country’s intensified cybersecurity crackdown on data collection and use by companies

Topic |   Walmart
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 9:22pm, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer checks the beef steaks at a Sam’s Club store of Wal-Mart in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
A customer checks the beef steaks at a Sam’s Club store of Wal-Mart in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE