A customer checks the beef steaks at a Sam’s Club store of Wal-Mart in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
Walmart’s China unit disciplined by Shenzhen police for breaches of cybersecurity laws
- Public security authorities in Shenzhen found 19 cybersecurity loopholes in November in the online network of Walmart’s China operation
- Shenzhen police warning comes amid the country’s intensified cybersecurity crackdown on data collection and use by companies
Topic | Walmart
