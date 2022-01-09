LinaBell, a pink fox developed by Shanghai Disney Resort that is largely unknown in the Western world, has become a new fan favourite in China. Photo: Weibo
Move over Mickey Mouse: Disney’s hottest hit in China is a pink fox called LinaBell

  • LinaBell, a pink fox developed by Shanghai Disney Resort that is largely unknown in the Western world, has become a new fan favourite in China
  • Social media plays a key role in the rising popularity of LinaBell, which has yet to appear in any major Disney film or television shows

Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 6:03pm, 9 Jan, 2022

