LinaBell, a pink fox developed by Shanghai Disney Resort that is largely unknown in the Western world, has become a new fan favourite in China. Photo: Weibo
Move over Mickey Mouse: Disney’s hottest hit in China is a pink fox called LinaBell
- LinaBell, a pink fox developed by Shanghai Disney Resort that is largely unknown in the Western world, has become a new fan favourite in China
- Social media plays a key role in the rising popularity of LinaBell, which has yet to appear in any major Disney film or television shows
Topic | Disney
LinaBell, a pink fox developed by Shanghai Disney Resort that is largely unknown in the Western world, has become a new fan favourite in China. Photo: Weibo