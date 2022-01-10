The WeChat app displayed on a smartphone on July 10, 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat
WeChat adds list of data it collects as Tencent aims to comply with China’s strict new regulations

  • The latest version of the messaging app includes a list in the settings detailing what data has been collected, including contacts and location
  • The feature is meant to comply with China’s strict new data requirements under the Personal Information Protection Law and other regulations enacted last year

Iris Deng
Updated: 6:16pm, 10 Jan, 2022

