Attendees check out an autonomous delivery robot vehicle at the JD.com booth at CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo: AP
JD.com opens robotic shops in the Netherlands as Chinese e-commerce giant tests new model in Europe
- The stores merge online ordering with pickup shops, where robots prepare parcels for collection and home delivery
- JD.com has remained largely unscathed by government’s tech crackdown but new markets are key to offset slower consumer spending in China
