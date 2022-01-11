The Covid-19 pandemic has led to more online shopping, but it has also led to weakened consumer demand, a trends analysts expect to continue in 2022, dragging on growth for e-commerce firms and other internet businesses. Photo: Xinhua
China tech crackdown: e-commerce and online advertising to contend with weak spending in 2022, UBS analyst says

  • Regulatory pressure and weak economic growth will continue to create uncertainty for internet businesses for another year, analyst predicts
  • Tech stocks were already hammered in 2021 after a slew of regulatory crackdowns that shaved half the value off many companies

Ann Cao
Updated: 7:00am, 11 Jan, 2022

