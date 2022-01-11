As part of the initiative, Ma has promised to meet rural teachers every year on the 8th day of the last month in the Chinese lunar calendar, known as the Laba Festival

Advertisement

Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Phone calls to Changhao Central School were not answered.

Ma retired as Alibaba’s executive chairman in 2019, on his 55th birthday. The tech entrepreneur and former English teacher said he wanted to dedicate his post-retirement days to philanthropy, rural education and pursuing his interest in reviving China’s rural sector.

A screen shot of Jack Ma addressing rural teachers in Hainan on January 20, 2021.Photo: Bloomberg

As one of China’s most high profile entrepreneurs, Ma’s whereabouts are closely watched, especially after the companies he founded – including Alibaba and its fintech affiliate Ant Group – came under regulatory scrutiny amid Beijing’s intensified crackdown on the tech sector.

The formerly outspoken founder of Alibaba has stayed out of the spotlight after Chinese securities regulators suspended the US$39 billion dual listing of Ant Group in Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2020, 48 hours before its shares were due to start trading.

Ma stayed out of public view for months after the cancelled IPO, but showed up in a video recorded for the same rural teacher initiative in early 2021.

Joe Tsai, Alibaba’s co-founder and chairman of SCMP Publishers, told CNBC in June that Ma was “laying low right now”, spending time on hobbies like painting.

Advertisement

In October last year, Ma visited research institutions in the Netherlands and Spain to further his interest in agricultural technology, in what was his first overseas trip in more than a year, sources told the Post at the time.