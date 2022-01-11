Alibaba Group Holding is the second largest shareholder of microblogging platform Weibo. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang quits Weibo board amid government scrutiny on Big Tech

  • The Weibo board seat of Alibaba chairman Daniel Zhang Yong has been filled by Alibaba chief marketing officer Chris Tung Pen Hung
  • Weibo, a popular social media forum, has drawn government scrutiny over its management of online discussions

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Jan, 2022

