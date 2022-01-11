Violent games like Grand Theft Auto have been banned for live-streaming by Bilibili. Photo: Handout
China gaming crackdown: Bilibili says violent titles such as Grand Theft Auto and The Witcher 3 cannot be live-streamed

  • Bilibili said it will prohibit the live-streaming of games with bloody, violent and pornographic content
  • Increased regulatory scrutiny is making it harder for games developed by overseas studios to access the country’s 666 million gamers

Ann Cao and Tracy Qu

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Jan, 2022

