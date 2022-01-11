The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Didi Chuxing co-founder leaves chairman position at payment subsidiary as cybersecurity review drags on
- Bob Zhang Bo is no longer listed as chairman of Didi Payment, and the company has made no statement about the change
- The move comes as the ride-hailing giant faces pressure from an ongoing cybersecurity probe and prepares to delist in New York in favour of Hong Kong
