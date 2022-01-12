Florasis says it combines traditional beauty rituals and modern Chinese aesthetics in creating its products. Photo: Handout
China chic beauty start-up Florasis tops TikTok sibling Douyin’s cosmetics sales chart in 2021
- Founded as a direct-to-consumer brand in 2016 in Hangzhou, Florasis found fame after top live-streamer Li Jiaqi promoted its lipstick
- International beauty brands have yet to embrace new e-commerce channels such as Douyin E-commerce, said marketing analyst
Topic | ByteDance
