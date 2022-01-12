Florasis says it combines traditional beauty rituals and modern Chinese aesthetics in creating its products. Photo: Handout
Florasis says it combines traditional beauty rituals and modern Chinese aesthetics in creating its products. Photo: Handout
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

China chic beauty start-up Florasis tops TikTok sibling Douyin’s cosmetics sales chart in 2021

  • Founded as a direct-to-consumer brand in 2016 in Hangzhou, Florasis found fame after top live-streamer Li Jiaqi promoted its lipstick
  • International beauty brands have yet to embrace new e-commerce channels such as Douyin E-commerce, said marketing analyst

Topic |   ByteDance
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Florasis says it combines traditional beauty rituals and modern Chinese aesthetics in creating its products. Photo: Handout
Florasis says it combines traditional beauty rituals and modern Chinese aesthetics in creating its products. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE