Operations of the various assembly lines run by Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou have been unaffected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
Operations of the various assembly lines run by Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou have been unaffected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
Foxconn
Tech /  Big Tech

World’s largest iPhone factory maintains production schedule amid latest Covid-19 outbreak in central China

  • Operations at Foxconn’s smartphone and components manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou have been unaffected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Henan province
  • These operations, which employ more than 300,000 workers, are responsible for Zhengzhou producing about half of the world’s iPhones

Topic |   Foxconn
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Operations of the various assembly lines run by Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou have been unaffected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
Operations of the various assembly lines run by Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou have been unaffected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Henan province. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE