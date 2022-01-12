Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent, makes a speech at the opening of the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, on November 7, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Tencent founder Pony Ma warns company is replaceable in leaked speech signalling a low-key future

  • In a speech reported online, the tech giant’s chief executive emphasised Tencent’s role as an ‘assistant and connector’
  • Ma said the operator of China’s largest social media and video gaming businesses should avoid crossing any lines after a year of increasing regulatory pressure

Iris Deng
Updated: 10:34pm, 12 Jan, 2022

