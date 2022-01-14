Alibaba, along with other Chinese internet firms such as Tencent and ByteDance, saw their advertising revenues drop in 2021. Photo: Reuters
China tech crackdown: Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance posts weaker ad revenue growth in 2021, report says

  • Growth of China’s internet advertising market declined last year, as regulatory pressure on tech firms increased
  • Antitrust investigations and a ban on off-campus tutoring services dampened online advertising business on the mainland

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 14 Jan, 2022

Alibaba, along with other Chinese internet firms such as Tencent and ByteDance, saw their advertising revenues drop in 2021. Photo: Reuters
