Shenzhen-based Tencent Holdings operates the world’s biggest video gaming business by revenue and China’s largest social media platform. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent
Tencent’s 2022 strategy indicates a downsizing of vast tech empire to ride out China’s regulatory storm, fuel new growth

  • Tencent may go for more divestments, while chasing fewer acquisitions this year, analysts say
  • After selling its stakes in JD.com and Singapore-based Sea, Tencent may opt to unload its interests in Meituan, Pinduoduo and Kuaishou

Iris Deng
Updated: 6:00am, 17 Jan, 2022

