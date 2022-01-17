Young customers looks at iPhones at an Apple Store in Los Angeles. The world’s largest iPhone plant, located in the landlocked Chinese province of Henan, is raising signing bonuses for returning workers to keep up with production amid a local Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AP Photo
Apple’s biggest iPhone plant woos workers with fat bonuses amid Omicron outbreak in central China
- Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory offers extra cash incentives to experienced workers to return to the production line
- The approaching Lunar New Year holiday and a surge in local Covid-19 cases create new recruitment challenges
