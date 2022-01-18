A view of the Amazon logistic center with the company’s logo in Dortmund, Germany, on November 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Amazon and WhatsApp saw biggest fines in EU last year over data rules violations as GDPR takes toll on Big Tech
- In 2021, Amazon.com was hit with the largest fine yet under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, and Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp faced the second-highest
- Fines under the GDPR rose sevenfold last year to US$1.26 billion, from US$180 million in 2020
Topic | Amazon
