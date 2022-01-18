Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s No 2 short video company Kuaishou appoints new CFO amid steep losses, share price rout
- Jin Bing, who previously served as CFO of live-streaming company Joyy and online tutoring company Zuoyebang, will replace Nicholas Yik Kay Chong
- The company reported a net loss of 7.1 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) in the third quarter, lower than the 8.6 billion yuan loss estimated by analysts
