Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing, China, Feb. 3, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou
China’s No 2 short video company Kuaishou appoints new CFO amid steep losses, share price rout

  • Jin Bing, who previously served as CFO of live-streaming company Joyy and online tutoring company Zuoyebang, will replace Nicholas Yik Kay Chong
  • The company reported a net loss of 7.1 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) in the third quarter, lower than the 8.6 billion yuan loss estimated by analysts

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 3:30pm, 18 Jan, 2022

