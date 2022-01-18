Tesla CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car. A new study found that Tesla Autopilot and other driver assisted systems underperform. Photo: Reuters
Tesla Autopilot and other mainstream assisted driving systems far from reliable, Chinese study finds
- A state-owned car research facility tested vehicles from Tesla, BMW, NIO and others
- Some models were found to underperform in auto-parking and obstacle avoidance
Topic | Electric cars
Tesla CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car. A new study found that Tesla Autopilot and other driver assisted systems underperform. Photo: Reuters