Collector Whaleshark says Hong Kong can become a hub for NFTs. Photo: Reuters
Whaleshark, mysterious collector of 400,000 NFTs, sees Hong Kong as a hub for the digital token that is gaining fans

  • 2021 NFT boom came ‘faster and harder than anybody could have imagined’ says collector WhaleShark, who started investing in NFTs in 2019
  • He expects Hong Kong to become a major hub for NFTs, with big potential beyond digital avatars and portraits

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 10:30pm, 18 Jan, 2022

