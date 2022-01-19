The apps for US multinational technology giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple seen on August 27, 2019. Platform operators Apple and Google are under pressure from lawmakers over the control they exert over their ecosystems, which the tech firms argue allows them to better protect users. Photo: AFP
Apple, Google say US antitrust bills would harm user privacy and security amid bipartisan effort to rein in Big Tech
- Apple and Google said new legislation would make it harder to protect users by undermining features such as the iPhone’s new App Tracking Transparency feature
- The Klobuchar-Grassley bill would force Apple to allow users to sideload apps and has support among small tech firms, but the White House has yet to endorse it
Topic | Apple
The apps for US multinational technology giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple seen on August 27, 2019. Platform operators Apple and Google are under pressure from lawmakers over the control they exert over their ecosystems, which the tech firms argue allows them to better protect users. Photo: AFP