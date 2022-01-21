The slower pace of growth for ByteDance and China’s other major internet companies was largely attributed to Beijing’s crackdown on Big Tech, which is expected to continue this year. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance said to post slower revenue growth in 2021 amid China’s tech crackdown
- Privately held ByteDance was reported to have increased its revenue by 70 per cent to US$58 billion last year
- It marks a drop-off in performance for the world’s most valuable tech unicorn after posting a 111 per cent revenue growth to US$34.3 billion in 2020
Topic | ByteDance
