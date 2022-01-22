Food delivery drivers for online shopping platform Meituan standing in formation before starting their work along a street in Beijing on October 19, 2021. Photo: AFP
Food delivery drivers for online shopping platform Meituan standing in formation before starting their work along a street in Beijing on October 19, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

Beijing lectures Alibaba, Tencent, other Big Tech firms on gig workers’ rights despite progress from last year

  • Four government agencies met with 11 internet platforms to tell them to do more to help gig workers like food delivery personnel and ride-hailing drivers
  • Beijing issued new guidelines last year seeking to protect workers in ‘new employment forms’ and addressing issues such as income and work safety

Topic |   China technology
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:36pm, 22 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Food delivery drivers for online shopping platform Meituan standing in formation before starting their work along a street in Beijing on October 19, 2021. Photo: AFP
Food delivery drivers for online shopping platform Meituan standing in formation before starting their work along a street in Beijing on October 19, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE