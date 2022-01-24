The Foxconn logo seen at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on May 25, 2010. Photo: Reuters
iPhone assembler Foxconn expects ‘unprecedented’ first quarter as manufacturers build up inventory
- The manufacturer’s chairman said performance may surpass past years and some staff may only get two days off for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday
- Manufacturers are building up inventory out of fear that the Omicron Coronavirus variant could disrupt their supply chain
Topic | Foxconn
The Foxconn logo seen at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on May 25, 2010. Photo: Reuters