The Foxconn logo seen at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on May 25, 2010. Photo: Reuters
iPhone assembler Foxconn expects ‘unprecedented’ first quarter as manufacturers build up inventory

  • The manufacturer’s chairman said performance may surpass past years and some staff may only get two days off for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday
  • Manufacturers are building up inventory out of fear that the Omicron Coronavirus variant could disrupt their supply chain

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:49am, 24 Jan, 2022

