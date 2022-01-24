The WeChat app icon seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing on August 7, 2020. Photo: AP
Tencent’s WeChat blocks Australian prime minister, lawmaker says, alleging Chinese government interference
- Senator James Paterson said the team of Prime Minister Scott Morrison had trouble accessing the popular Chinese messaging app for months
- The app is widely used by politicians to reach the country’s large Chinese diaspora
Topic | WeChat
The WeChat app icon seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing on August 7, 2020. Photo: AP