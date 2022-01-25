A surveillance camera outside Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, March 20, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent says its anti-graft campaign investigated 50 cases of bribery and embezzlement last year

  • In addition to the individual staff members who were punished, the Shenzhen-based company blacklisted 13 outside companies from future cooperation
  • In one case, a team leader involved in sports content illegally sought personal profits by working with an outside company the employee controlled

Iris Deng
Updated: 7:48pm, 25 Jan, 2022

