Nvidia prepares to abandon US$40 billion Arm bid amid antitrust scrutiny
- Nvidia told partners that it does not expect the deal to close, which would leave it with a US$1.25 billion break-up fee after paying US$2 billion at signing
- Arm customers such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, and Google are against the deal, arguing Nvidia would not be able to preserve Arm’s independence
Topic | Semiconductors
The logo of technology company Nvidia seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on February 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters