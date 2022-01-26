Facebook rebranded its blockchain-based Libra currency as Diem after the plan drew scrutiny from financial regulators around the globe. Photo: dpa
Facebook rebranded its blockchain-based Libra currency as Diem after the plan drew scrutiny from financial regulators around the globe. Photo: dpa
Tech /  Big Tech

Mark Zuckerberg’s Diem cryptocurrency plans unravel as Meta weighs sale amid regulatory pressure

  • Meta Platforms is weighing a sale of assets to return capital to investor members after the Federal Reserve indicated it was uneasy with the cryptocurrency plan
  • Facebook unveiled Diem as Libra in 2019 with plans to revolutionise global financial services, but it immediately drew regulatory scrutiny

Topic |   Digital currencies
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:05am, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Facebook rebranded its blockchain-based Libra currency as Diem after the plan drew scrutiny from financial regulators around the globe. Photo: dpa
Facebook rebranded its blockchain-based Libra currency as Diem after the plan drew scrutiny from financial regulators around the globe. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE