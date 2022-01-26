The YouTube app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
YouTube is exploring NFTs for video creators, CEO says, following Twitter’s support for blockchain-based images

  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki did not say what the team was planning, but it comes as rivals are also exploring the use of NFTs
  • Some enthusiasts hold up NFTs as a better way for creators to make money than relying on platforms like YouTube that control distribution

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:30pm, 26 Jan, 2022

