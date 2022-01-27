Tencent Holdings headquarters pictured on October 23, 2019 in Shenzhen’s Nanshan business district. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent vows to improve work-life balance after fresh 996 criticism over a worker’s 20-hour shift

  • Tencent managers thanked an employee for raising awareness of work-life balance issues after he lambasted them for praising a colleague’s excessive schedule
  • The employee’s account of the event online sparked new discussions about the tech sector’s notorious 996 work culture that has drawn scrutiny in recent years

Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Jan, 2022

