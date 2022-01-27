Virtual reality and augmented reality are regarded as the fundamental technologies behind the development of the metaverse, which is widely considered as the next generation of the internet. Illustration: Shutterstock
Chinese Big Tech firms led by Tencent, Baidu among world’s top-ranked filers of VR, AR patent applications as metaverse interest surges
- Tencent filed a total of 4,085 virtual reality and augmented reality patent applications in 2020 and 2021, ranking second in the world behind Samsung
- Baidu took the No 3 spot with 3,094 VR and AR patent applications in the past two years
