The Apple Inc logo seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, on October 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
iPhone 13 lifts Apple to highest quarterly earnings ever, but supply woes hit iPad sales
- Apple sales reached US$123.9 billion in the fourth quarter, allaying concerns about a supply chain crunch the company previously said cost it US$6 billion
- iPhone and Mac sales beat estimates as iPads fell short, and CEO Tim Cook said the company was also investing in augmented reality
Topic | Apple
The Apple Inc logo seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, on October 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters