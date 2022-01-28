AMD offices in Santa Clara, California, seen on July 30, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
China approves AMD’s US$35 billion acquisition of Xilinx
- The State Administration for Market Regulation cleared the deal with certain conditions, including asking that AMD continue to supply Xilinx chips to China
- The acquisition has already been approved in the US, Europe and UK, and will bring AMD into areas including automotive and communications networking
Topic | Semiconductors
AMD offices in Santa Clara, California, seen on July 30, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock